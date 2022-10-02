Graterol struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Graterol struggled in his last appearance, which came as an opener Thursday versus the Padres. He allowed two runs on three hits in one inning in that outing, but he looked much more comfortable back in his usual high-leverage role Saturday. The save was his fourth of the season and his first since July 10. The 24-year-old right-hander now has a 3.14 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB while adding 10 holds, a blown save and a 2-3 record through 48.2 innings this season. The Dodgers' ninth-inning usage is a full-blown committee at this point, so it's unclear who might operate as the closer in the postseason.