Graterol was activated from the paternity list by the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Graterol rejoins the Dodgers after being on the paternity list since Tuesday. Justin Bruihl was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City with Graterol back in the Dodgers' bullpen.
