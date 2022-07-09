Graterol (side) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol exited Thursday's game against the Cubs due to right side soreness but felt fine after playing catch Friday. He won't be available for Friday's matchup against the Cubs but is expected to be available as early as Saturday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Converts second save•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Closes extra-innings win•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Notches hold Friday•