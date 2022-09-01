Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he has "moderate concern" about Graterol's inflamed right elbow, which landed him on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Though Roberts said he's hopeful Graterol is ready to return from the IL by mid-to-late September, the right-hander's MRI on Friday will likely give the Dodgers a clearer idea of his timeline. Given that Graterol had already been sidelined for most of the past six weeks due to an inflamed right shoulder, it's a less-than-ideal development that he's dealing with another arm-related injury. While Graterol is out of the Dodgers' late-inning mix, Evan Phillips looks like the clear-cut top candidate to potentially overtake the embattled Craig Kimbrel as the team's closer.