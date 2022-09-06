Graterol (elbow) is expected to begin throwing from a mound soon, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A recent MRI on Graterol's elbow came back clean, and the reliever appears to have avoided a long-term injury. If all goes well when he resumes throwing, the right-hander could be activated soon after he's eligible in mid-September. Graterol has been one of the Dodgers' most effective relievers this season, posting a 3.02 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB over 44.2 innings while notching two wins, three saves and nine holds.