Graterol exited Thursday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury to his midsection, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol threw only four pitches before trainers came to check on him. He exited the game and appeared to be gesturing to his midsection or side prior to being pulled. Graterol has been one of the Dodgers' better relievers this season and would leave a large gap in high-leverage situations if he is forced to miss additional time.