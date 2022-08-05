Graterol (shoulder) will face hitters Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He reached 100 mph with his fastball during Wednesday's bullpen session and is ready to advance to live batting practice. Graterol may need a brief rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league bullpen. Blake Trienen (shoulder) is also set to face hitters Saturday.
