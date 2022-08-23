Graterol struck out two batters in a perfect inning against Milwaukee on Monday.
Graterol's first outing in six weeks went about as smoothly as possible, as he threw 11 of 14 pitches for strikes, fanned two of the three batters he faced and hit 100 mph on the radar gun, per Sarah Wexler of MLB.com. The fireballing reliever is set to immediately resume a high-leverage role in the Dodgers' bullpen, and he could even see an occasional save opportunity given Craig Kimbrel's recent struggles.
