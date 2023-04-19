Graterol struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning against the Mets on Tuesday.

The Dodgers held a 5-0 lead when Graterol entered the contest, so he didn't get credited with a save. However, the news here is that manager Dave Roberts went to Evan Phillips -- who has appeared to be the team's closer of choice this season -- to face the bottom of New York's order in the eighth frame with Los Angeles up just three runs. Graterol appeared lined up to get his first save chance of the campaign, but the Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to eliminate the opportunity. Still, the bullpen usage Tuesday was a reminder that the team hasn't committed to any one closer. While Phillips remains the favorite for save chances, Graterol may pick up multiple opportunities along the way as well.