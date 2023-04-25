The Dodgers placed Graterol on the paternity list Tuesday.
Graterol is likely to be excused for the Dodgers' entire three-game series in Pittsburgh. Evan Phillips was reinstated Tuesday following his own stint on the paternity list and should command the majority of the team's save chances this week.
