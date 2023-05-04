Graterol (1-1) blew the save but picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-6 victory over Philadelphia. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Graterol entered with one out in the ninth and coaxed a ground out from Trea Turner. However, he'd surrender two hits and a walk with two outs, allowing the Phillies to tie the game 6-6. After striking out Alec Bohm to end the inning, Graterol would pick up the win after Max Muncy's walk-off grand slam in the bottom half of the frame. Wednesday's outing snapped a stretch of 8.1 consecutive scoreless innings for Graterol. He has a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 11:2 K:BB and two saves through 13 innings this season.