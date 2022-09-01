The Dodgers placed Graterol on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Phil Bickford was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to join the bullpen as a replacement for Graterol, who hadn't pitched in any of the past three days while managing the elbow issue. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Graterol had been scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, but the Dodgers elected to deactivate him a day later after he apparently didn't look as sharp in the workout as the team had hoped. With Craig Kimbrel's job security as the Dodgers' closer on shaky ground, Graterol would have been a candidate to factor into the mix for saves, but Evan Phillips now looks to be the clear next man up for the job if manager Dave Roberts elects to make a change at the back end of the bullpen. It's unclear when Graterol might be ready to return from the IL, but he'll undergo an MRI on Friday that could shed more light on his outlook moving forward, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.