default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Graterol (shoulder) is going through a throwing progression at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Graterol continues to rehab from the shoulder labrum surgery he underwent last November. The fireballing reliever is hoping to return to the Dodgers' bullpen before the end of the season, but he probably won't be able to do so any earlier than September.

More News