Graterol was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 11, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Graterol dealt with a side injury late last week but will land on the IL with a shoulder issue just before the All-Star break. It's not yet clear how much time the Dodgers expect him to miss, but the right-hander won't be eligible to rejoin the club until at least July 26.