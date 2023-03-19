The Dodgers don't plan on having a set closer to begin the season, but if they do eventually decide to designate one, Graterol and Daniel Hudson (knee) are the leading candidates, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers have given no indication that they'll designate a primary fireman at any point this season, so they could very well go with a committee approach for the entire campaign. However, if that changes, Graterol figures to be atop the list of potential closers given his ability to throw hard and his success last season. The fireballer posted a 3.26 ERA, 0.99 ERA and 43:10 K:BB over 49.2 innings while picking up 10 holds and four saves, though he also endured two stints on the injured list. With that said, fantasy managers hunting saves may be best served to avoid Los Angeles relievers altogether given the real possibility that closing chances may be split between multiple pitchers throughout the campaign.