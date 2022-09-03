Graterol (elbow) underwent an MRI on Friday that came back clean, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said this week that he has "moderate concern" about Graterol's injury, but the right-hander's recent imaging revealed nothing more than inflammation. It's possible that Graterol will spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list, but he hopes to begin a throwing program in the coming days.