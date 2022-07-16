Graterol had an MRI on his right shoulder come back clean Friday and is expected to return from the injured list in 2-to-3 weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the 15-day IL on Thursday with right shoulder inflammation, but he's apparently not dealing with a serious injury and should make a relatively quick return to the active roster. Evan Phillips and Yency Almonte should work as the setup options for closer Craig Kimbrel while Graterol is sidelined.