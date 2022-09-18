Graterol (elbow) will face hitters Monday and could be activated next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol hit the injured list with right elbow inflammation at the start of September. He wasn't shut down from throwing for long, however, and while the Dodgers don't need to push anyone down the stretch, it look as though he'll return for roughly the final two weeks of the regular season.
