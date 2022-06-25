Graterol earned a hold against Atlanta on Friday, allowing one hit and no runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Daniel Hudson was called upon in the eighth inning as the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel, but Hudson exited after one out due to a potentially serious ACL injury. Graterol was then summoned to finish the frame, and he threw all seven of his pitches for strikes and induced an inning-ending double play after giving up a Dansby Swanson single. The Dodgers fear that Hudson's injury could be season-ending, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, which could result in Graterol taking his place as the team's primary high-leverage option before Kimbrel, at least until Blake Treinen (shoulder) returns. Graterol has pitched well of late, putting together 7.1 consecutive scoreless innings over seven outings, during which he has posted a 6:0 K:BB and picked up one win long with two holds.