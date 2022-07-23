Graterol (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol was reportedly pain-free prior to the session and hasn't felt any discomfort since. He'll continue to ramp up and a return in early-to-mid August appears realistic -- barring setbacks.
