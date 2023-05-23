Graterol allowed one hit while throwing 1.1 scoreless innings Monday. He struck out one batter and picked up a save over Atlanta.

Graterol allowed an inherited runner to score in the eighth inning but retired the next four batters he faced to close out the 8-6 win. It was his first save since April 29, and he's up to three on the year with a 2-1 record and five holds. Graterol lowered his ERA to 2.29 with his sixth straight scoreless appearances. Evan Phillips pitched a scoreless frame and earned a win Monday.