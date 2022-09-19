Graterol (elbow) felt strong while facing live hitters Monday, and the team expects him back in the near future, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Manager Dave Roberts noted that Graterol should be activated from the 15-day injured list shortly after Blake Treinin, who is on track to return Thursday. His exact return date will likely be dictated by how he feels following Monday's session.
