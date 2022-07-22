Graterol (shoulder) will not return from the injured list when first eligible, Jack Harris reports.
Graterol is reportedly pain-free but has not resumed throwing in any capacity. There is no timetable for his return, though his absence could extend into the middle of August.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: MRI returns clean•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Two perfect innings for save•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Available Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Considered day-to-day•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury•