Graterol (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day IL on Monday versus Milwaukee, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

There was originally a plan in place for Graterol to return to the Dodgers this weekend versus Miami, but he was first supposed to make back-to-back appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. That didn't happen because Thursday's contest was rained out, so the fireballing reliever will instead be activated Monday. Graterol has made four rehab appearances with OKC, striking out four batters over 3.2 scoreless innings.