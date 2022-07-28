Graterol (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session in Colorado this weekend, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports.
Graterol has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since July 14, and he began playing catch last week. The right-hander has apparently progressed enough to soon throw from a mound, and a rehab stint may come soon thereafter. Graterol will likely retain a prominent place in the bullpen pecking order upon his return to the Dodgers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Plays catch from 90 feet•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Return not imminent•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: MRI returns clean•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Lands on injured list•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Two perfect innings for save•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Available Saturday•