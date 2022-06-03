Graterol earned a hold against the Mets on Thursday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

After starter Tony Gonsolin logged six scoreless innings, Graterol continued the shutout in the seventh frame. He yielded a one-out single but didn't allow the runner to advance into scoring position. Graterol had a rough stretch in mid-May but has rebounded by tossing 8.1 scoreless innings over his past five appearances. He's posted a 7:2 K:BB and given up only four hits over that stretch.