Graterol (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a rehab assignment Friday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Graterol progressed to facing live batters over the weekend and has now been cleared to enter the final stage of his rehab work. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf with the should injury for the past month, so he should be able to rejoin the Dodgers sometime next week after a few outings with Oklahoma City.
