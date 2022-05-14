Graterol (0-2) took the loss against Philadelphia on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

The teams went back and forth throughout the offensive outburst, with Justin Turner's homer in the ninth inning sending the game into extra innings. Graterol was tasked with handling the top of the 10th, but he gave up a double to Nick Castellanos that resulted in two runs, with Castellanos coming around to score on an error by catcher Austin Barnes. The Dodgers mounted a rally in the bottom of the frame but were unable to complete the comeback, resulting in Graterol's second loss of the season. The right-hander has had a tough time of late, giving up four earned runs while posting a 3:2 K:BB across his past five appearances spanning 5.1 innings.