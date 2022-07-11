Graterol struck out one across two perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's 11-9 win over the Cubs.

Julio Urias' two-inning start essentially made this a bullpen game for the Dodgers. Graterol was able to finish it off and successfully protect a two-run lead after David Price allowed a solo home run to Nelson Velazquez with no outs in the eighth inning. This was Graterol's first appearance since he exited his appearance Thursday with cramps in his side. The right-hander has a 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB while logging three saves, nine holds and a 2-3 record in 40.1 innings as the Dodgers' primary setup man to Craig Kimbrel. Graterol's scoreless streak is up to 7.2 innings.