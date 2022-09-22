Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Graterol (elbow) will be activated off the 15-day injured list Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Graterol was placed on the injured list at the beginning of the month due to inflammation in his right elbow. He spent much of July and August on the injured list as well, and threw 4.1 innings with a 0.00 ERA in between IL stints. His return will provide a huge boost to a Los Angeles bullpen that has been dealing with a plethora of injuries late in the season.