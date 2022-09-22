Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Graterol (elbow) will be activated off the 15-day injured list Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Graterol was placed on the injured list at the beginning of the month due to inflammation in his right elbow. He spent much of July and August on the injured list as well, and threw 4.1 innings with a 0.00 ERA in between IL stints. His return will provide a huge boost to a Los Angeles bullpen that has been dealing with a plethora of injuries late in the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Return inching closer•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Nearly ready to face hitters•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Will throw bullpen session Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Could throw from mound soon•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: MRI comes back clean•