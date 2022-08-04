Graterol (shoulder) reached 100 mph in a bullpen session Wednesday and is close to facing live hitters, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol is on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, but he appears to be moving past the issue. The flame-throwing reliever has been out for three weeks, so he may need a minor-league rehab stint prior to being activated. Graterol should remain a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers upon his return.