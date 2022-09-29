Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Graterol will serve as the team's opening pitcher in Thursday's game in San Diego, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts noted that Andrew Heaney will pitch "somewhere behind" Graterol, likely functioning as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen in what had been his typical turn through the rotation. Since Graterol hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, he likely won't be asked to face any batter more than once before giving way to the bullpen.