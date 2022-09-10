Graterol (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It was reported earlier this week that Graterol was on the verge of throwing off a mound, and he will indeed just do that in a couple days. There remains a chance he could return to action Sept. 16 when first eligible.
