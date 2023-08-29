Ferguson struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Monday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ferguson got the call for the save with Evan Phillips presumably unavailable after pitching three of the previous four days. Ferguson got the job done on a tidy nine pitches (eight strikes) for his seventh scoreless outing in his last eight appearances. The southpaw is at a 2.70 ERA despite a 1.42 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB through 50 innings this season while collected three saves, 15 holds, four blown saves and a 7-3 record. Ferguson should continue to serve more frequently as a setup option.