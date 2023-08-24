Ferguson will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Thursday's later game at Cleveland, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ferguson was not needed in the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game, so he'll get the call to kick off the Dodgers' regularly-scheduled tilt versus the Guardians, likely covering only the first inning before giving way to bulk pitcher Ryan Pepiot. Ferguson, 27, carries a 2.87 ERA and 54:20 K:BB across 47 innings this season with Los Angeles.