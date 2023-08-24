Ferguson is expected to serve as the Dodgers' opener in Thursday's later game against the Guardians, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

That could change depending on how the bullpen usage shakes out in the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game. Whatever the case, Ryan Pepiot will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to handle the bulk of the innings for Los Angeles in Thursday's regularly-scheduled tilt at Cleveland. Ferguson, if he does open the game, figures to only cover the first inning.