Ferguson was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to left forearm tendinitis.
Even though Ferguson landed on the IL a day ago, the Dodgers didn't provide an explanation for why he was deactivated until Tuesday. While tendinitis typically isn't a serious injury, it's less than ideal that Ferguson is dealing with another arm-related issue after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2020. The Dodgers will likely re-evaluate him after a few days of rest before determining if he's ready to resume throwing or if he needs a longer shutdown period.
