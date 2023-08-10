Ferguson (6-3) earned the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday with a perfect inning in relief.

The game was scoreless through six frames, but Dodgers starter Bobby Miller opened the seventh by allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base. Ferguson took over and quickly stamped out the threat, making a nifty diving catch on an attempted sacrifice bunt and doubling the runner off second. He then retired Corbin Carroll to end the inning, and Ferguson took the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame. The southpaw has been a key piece of the team's bullpen this season, collecting six wins, 14 holds and two saves while posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB over 43.1 innings.