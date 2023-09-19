Ferguson will serve as the opening pitcher Tuesday against the Tigers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ryan Pepiot is lined up to operate in bulk relief. Ferguson, 27, carries a steady 2.44 ERA and 63:21 K:BB in 55.1 innings this season with the Dodgers, but he hasn't thrown more than 25 pitches in a single appearance since June.
