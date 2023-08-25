Ferguson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one hit and zero walks over a scoreless inning against the Guardians.

Ferguson opened the game for the Dodgers and retired the first two batters he faced before hitting Kole Calhoun with a pitch. He also allowed a single in the inning but was able to work his way out of the jam before being relieved by Ryan Yarbrough to open the second. The reliever has not allowed a run in six of his last appearances, though he's also recorded just two strikeouts over that stretch.