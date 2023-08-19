Ferguson will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Los Angeles is treating the opening game as a bullpen day, so Ferguson will likely work no more than an inning or two before giving way to Ryan Pepiot, who will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and is expected to cover the bulk of the innings for the contest. Ferguson has excelled in a setup role for Los Angeles this season, logging a 2.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB across 45.1 innings.