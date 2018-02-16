Ramos agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Ramos didn't appear in any major-league games last season, instead spending the entire campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley within the Phillies' system. He posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 74:31 K:BB in 92.1 innings of work split between the rotation and bullpen, and should provide extra organizational depth for Los Angeles this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories