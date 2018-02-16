Dodgers' Cesar Ramos: Minors deal with Dodgers
Ramos agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Ramos didn't appear in any major-league games last season, instead spending the entire campaign with Triple-A Lehigh Valley within the Phillies' system. He posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 74:31 K:BB in 92.1 innings of work split between the rotation and bullpen, and should provide extra organizational depth for Los Angeles this year.
