The Dodgers selected Harlan with the 98th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Despite being a high school prospect, Harlan stands out physically with a well-built frame. Unsurprisingly, his primary draw is his power tool, though that's more due to his raw strength rather than bat speed. If Harlan can develop the latter as a minor leaguer, he projects to stick at the hot corner.