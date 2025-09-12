Ko slashed .310/.437/.439 with four home runs, six steals, a 17 percent walk rate and a 19.8 percent strikeout rate in 85 games across the Arizona Complex League and Cal League.

The lefty-hitting Ko, who turned 19 in August, signed with the Dodgers for $650,000 in June of 2024 out of Taiwan. He had a brief, but impressive debut in the Dominican Summer League last year (149 wRC+ in nine games) and was even better in the ACL this summer, slashing .367/.487/.539 and comfortably leading the league with a 171 wRC+. All four of Ko's homers came in rookie ball, and he has managed just five extra-base hits in 32 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. Ko should return to the Quakes next year with a chance for a midseason promotion to High-A.