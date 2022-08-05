Taylor (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He will presumably slot into the lineup against lefty Sean Manaea. Taylor missed exactly a month with the foot injury. He is hitting .238/.319/.409 with six home runs and six steals in 74 games.
