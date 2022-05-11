The bone bruise in Taylor's left knee has improved, and the utilityman was able to participate in warmups and take batting practice Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor left Monday's game against the Pirates after fouling a ball off his left knee and was subsequently diagnosed with a bone bruise. The Dodgers have indicated that the 31-year-old is day-to-day and may not need a trip to the injured list, and that appears to be a viable scenario given his quick improvement. Taylor had been struggling before the injury, going just 1-for-17 with 12 strikeouts over his previous five games.