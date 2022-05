Taylor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three total runs in a loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

Taylor accounted for the Dodgers' first run of the game with a solo shot to left field in the third inning, and he scored two additional runs in the back-and-forth affair. The long ball was just the second of the season for the utilityman, who swatted 20 homers last season. Taylor recently endured a 1-for-20 stretch, but he has picked things up by collecting back-to-back multi-hit games.