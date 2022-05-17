Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in Monday's 5-4 victory versus Arizona.
Taylor connected for a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning, and that proved to be the difference as Los Angeles navigated a narrow win. The utilityman recently endured a four-game, 0-for-14 stretch that included 10 strikeouts, but he has bounced back by reaching base safely 10 times over his subsequent five contests. Taylor has gone 6-for-17 with two doubles, two homers, four walks and four RBI over the five-game stretch.