Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Checks back into lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor (foot) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Taylor was held out Sunday after injuring his foot the day before, but that will be the extent of his absence. He will start in left field and hit sixth in the Dodgers' batting order.
