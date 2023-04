Taylor went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Pirates.

The veteran utility player was the hero in this one, taking Colin Holderman deep in the eighth inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit. Taylor's stumbled out of the gate in 2023, batting .163 (8-for-49) through 17 games, but three of his last five hits have left the yard, giving him five homers and 10 RBI.